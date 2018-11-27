http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.72 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 13.90 Change: 0.01
Au 1220.40 $/oz Change: -5.36
Pt 842.00 $/oz Change: -3.33
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Guinea bauxite miner to build new railway in $3bn deal

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Guinea bauxite miner to build new railway in $3bn deal

27th November 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

CONAKRY – Societe Miniere de Boke, which mines aluminum raw material bauxite in Guinea, signed agreements with the West African nation to spend $3-billion on a railway, an alumina refinery and the development of new mining areas.

The 135 km railway, which will link mining operations to a river terminal, will cost an estimated $1.2-billion and is expected to start operations in 2022, the group said in a statement Monday. The refinery will have capacity of as much as one-million tons a year and require $700-million to $900-million of investment.

Advertisement

Production from the new mining deposits is expected in 2022, with estimated output of ten-million tons in the first year, increasing to 30-million tons in 2024.

Guinea vies with Australia as the biggest exporter to China of bauxite, the raw material used to make alumina and eventually aluminum. SMB is a joint venture owned by Singapore’s Winning Shipping, China’s Shandong Weiqiao and logistics group UMS International. The government of Guinea also holds 10%.

Advertisement

China’s bauxite imports from Guinea will continue to increase in 2019 as new mines ramp up, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Yi Zhu and Anthony Cham Fung Yau said in a Nov. 15 note. Guinea accounted for 40% of China’s bauxite imports of 68.6-million tons in 2017.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.378 1.074s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close