Group Eleven says Stonepark open towards Glencore’s Pallas Green

The Stonepark zinc deposit in Ireland, which junior explorers Group Eleven and Connemara Mining own, is likely open towards the neighbouring Pallas Green deposit of mining major Glencore and results from hole drilled in a key area of the resource have returned high-grade results.

Hole G11-2638-01 was drilled in an area of known high-grade mineralisation on the presumed eastern edge of the recently announced maiden inferred mineral resource estimate of the Stonepark zinc/lead project. The hole intersected 5.4 m of 25% zinc, 7.2% lead and 12.2 g/t silver.

Advertisement



The Stonepark mineral resource, announced in April, contains 5.1-million tonnes of 8.7% zinc and 2.6% lead. Glencore’s nearby Pallas Green deposit contains 44.2-million tonnes of 7.2% zin and 1.2% lead in the inferred category.

Connemara CEO Patrick Cullen explained that the inclined hole that was drilled – the first ever in the resource area – had facilitated proper structural analysis. “The decision to drill inclined holes has yielded immediate results by giving better structural information. This has opened the deposit eastwards, presenting opportunity to increase the resource towards Glencore's Pallas Green deposit.”

Advertisement



The Stonepark deposit is shallower and of higher grade than the Pallas Green deposit.

Group Eleven CEO Bart Jaworski explained that the TSX-V-listed company’s team was applying a regional ‘big think’ approach across the 320 000 ha of property in the Irish zinc orefield, as it searches to uncover Ireland’s next major zinc mine.

“Our team is systematically rethinking the conventional wisdom that has historically guided exploration throughout the Irish zinc orefields to see where fundamental conceptual changes might radically change exploration strategy,” he said, adding that the rethink had opened up new territory for additional high-grade exploration at Stonepark.

In terms of the ‘big think’ strategy, Group Five is currently focusing its work on reassessing the structural and stratigraphic framework of the Stonepark and Pallas Green region, which the company believes is the most prospective region in Ireland for top-tier zinc mineralisation systems.

Group Eleven is also awaiting final assays from drilling at the Ballinalack project, in Ireland. These results should be delivered in the next two to three weeks.