Greatland to start exploration programme at Australian project

20th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety department has approved London-listed Greatland Gold’s programme of work applications for drilling at the Ernst Giles project.

The precious and base metals exploration and development company said on Tuesday that its exploration programme at Ernest Giles would focus on three high priority targets at the Meadows, Wishbone and Empress areas.

The mobile metal ion surveys and drill site preparation would start in mid-March and drilling would get under way in the second quarter, Greatland reported.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
