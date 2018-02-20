Greatland to start exploration programme at Australian project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety department has approved London-listed Greatland Gold’s programme of work applications for drilling at the Ernst Giles project.

The precious and base metals exploration and development company said on Tuesday that its exploration programme at Ernest Giles would focus on three high priority targets at the Meadows, Wishbone and Empress areas.

The mobile metal ion surveys and drill site preparation would start in mid-March and drilling would get under way in the second quarter, Greatland reported.



