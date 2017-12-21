http://www.miningweekly.com
Greatland Gold identifies two gold anomoly clusters at Panorama

21st December 2017

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Greatland Gold on Thursday reported that an initial campaign of field mapping, stream sampling, soil sampling and rock chip sampling has highlighted the presence of several gold anomalies within the southern licence and confirmed the presence of gold mineralisation in the northern licence of its Panorama project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Two clusters of gold anomalies were identified coincident with base of Mt Roe Basalt and adjacent conglomerate, with the first cluster of high gold in stream sediment samples extending over a strike length of 1 km at the base of the Mt Roe Basalt, with a further 5 km of strike remaining untested.

A second cluster of anomalous gold in soil samples, also located in the southern licence, extends over 200 m and is located in conglomerates near the base of the Mt Roe Basal.

Rock chip sampling returned results up to 18.45g/t gold, confirming previously released historic data, indicating a potential high grade zone of gold mineralisation to around 3.2 km long.

 The Panorama project consists of two adjoining exploration licence applications, covering a total area of 130 km2 and are prospective for both gold and cobalt mineralisation.

The first exploration campaign was extended to evaluate historical results and several gold prospective conglomerate horizons with the view of determining the potential within the project area and to generate targets for the further exploration.

"The results of the exploration campaign are an affirmation of management's belief in the significant potential of the Panorama project and provide us with a good foundation to move ahead with a more extensive exploration programme in 2018,” CEO Gervaise Heddle said.
 
Further work at Panorama will include an in-depth evaluation of sample results along with generation of detailed elevation models for drainage definition and stratigraphic interpretation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

