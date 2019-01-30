http://www.miningweekly.com
Great Panther hikes Topia mineral resource

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
30th January 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Precious metals miner Great Panther Silver has announced a 28% increase in the measured and indicated mineral resource at the Topia mine, in Mexico, to nearly 15-million ounces of silver equivalent.

Since its last mineral resource estimate four years ago, the measured and indicated mineral resource increased to 475 900 t, grading 461 g/t silver, 1.35 g/t gold and 3.87% zinc, containing 14.77-million ounces of silver equivalent.

The inferred mineral resources decreased by 3% over the same period, to 400 400 t, grading 434 g/t silver, 1.34 g/t gold, 2.86% lead and 2.97% zinc, containing 10.72-million ounces of silver equivalent.

Production since the mineral resource estimate of November 2014, totalled 221 600 t, with average grades of 357 g/t silver, 0.67 g/t gold, 2.27% lead and 3.03% zinc, containing 4.840-million ounces of silver equivalent.

"The company was able to increase the resources even after mine depletion over the past four years. This update provides for a long mine life at Topia and supports the planned increase in processing capacity, which is expected to increase 2019 production by approximately 25%. In addition, the conversion of inferred resources and further exploration potential provide a good opportunity to further extend mine life," said Great Panther Silver president and CEO James Bannantine.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

