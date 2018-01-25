GR Engineering to pursue full amount of its claims

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Perth-based GR Engineering said on Thursday that it would continue to pursue the A$9.9-million claim against Eastern Goldfields and Investmet, relating to payments associated with the Davyhurst gold project refurbishment contract.

The Eastern Goldfields claims would be pursued through arbitration proceedings, after the Supreme Court of Western Australia granted an application for the proceedings to be stayed and referred the matter to arbitration.

Advertisement



However, the claim against Investmet, a company that GR Engineering said was associated with Eastern Goldfields executive chairperson Michael Fotios, remained on foot in the Supreme Court.

GR Engineering is claiming that Investmet is in default under a deed of partial accord and satisfaction to guarantee Eastern Goldfields’ payment of A$5-million to GR Engineering.

Advertisement



GR Engineering explained that the court had dismissed Investmet’s application to have the claim dismissed and ordered the company to pay GR Engineering’s costs.