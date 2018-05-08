http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.97 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 12.59 Change: -0.06
Au 1311.39 $/oz Change: -1.35
Pt 910.00 $/oz Change: -3.72
 
Home / Sector News / Oil and Gas← Back
Perth|Energy|Gas|Innovation|LNG|PROJECT|Resources|Australia|Energy Sectors|Natural Gas|Offshore Gas Project|Offshore Gas Regions|Offshore Gas Sector|Australian Coast|Matt Canavan|Northern Australia
|Energy|Gas|Innovation|LNG|PROJECT|Resources|||||
perth|energy|gas|innovation|lng|project|resources|australia-country|energy-sectors|natural-gas|offshore-gas-project|offshore-gas-regions|offshore-gas-sector|australian-coast|matt-canavan|northern-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Govt lends approvals assistance to offshore Transborders LNG project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Govt lends approvals assistance to offshore Transborders LNG project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

8th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The federal government has granted special project status to the A$1.6-billion offshore gas project being developed by unlisted Transborders Energy.

Perth-based Transborders Energy is planning a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, which is expected to increase Australia’s LNG exports by 1.2-million tonnes a year over a 25-year lifespan, starting in 2025.

Advertisement

The project is expected to create 150 direct new jobs during commissioning and start-up of the initial FLNG vessel, and 100 direct jobs and around 200 indirect jobs during the life of the project.

Federal Minister for Jobs and Innovation Michaelia Cash has welcomed the project’s expected job creation and innovative approach, saying it was a great example of how innovation within Australia’s existing industries is creating new jobs for Australians.

Advertisement

“Innovation isn’t just about new start-ups, innovation is doing what we currently do well and improving it.”

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Matt Canavan has said this, and other FLNG developments, are helping to build Australia’s reputation in the offshore gas sector.

“The Australian government is dedicated to ensuring Australia’s resource and energy sectors are globally competitive, innovative and continue to create jobs,” he added.

The project is planned to be deployed in the offshore gas regions off the Australian coast and Transborders Energy will receive assistance from the Major Project Facilitation Agency to navigate the commonwealth approvals process to develop the project.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.347 1.019s - 616pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close