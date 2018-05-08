Govt lends approvals assistance to offshore Transborders LNG project

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The federal government has granted special project status to the A$1.6-billion offshore gas project being developed by unlisted Transborders Energy.

Perth-based Transborders Energy is planning a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, which is expected to increase Australia’s LNG exports by 1.2-million tonnes a year over a 25-year lifespan, starting in 2025.

The project is expected to create 150 direct new jobs during commissioning and start-up of the initial FLNG vessel, and 100 direct jobs and around 200 indirect jobs during the life of the project.

Federal Minister for Jobs and Innovation Michaelia Cash has welcomed the project’s expected job creation and innovative approach, saying it was a great example of how innovation within Australia’s existing industries is creating new jobs for Australians.

“Innovation isn’t just about new start-ups, innovation is doing what we currently do well and improving it.”

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Matt Canavan has said this, and other FLNG developments, are helping to build Australia’s reputation in the offshore gas sector.

“The Australian government is dedicated to ensuring Australia’s resource and energy sectors are globally competitive, innovative and continue to create jobs,” he added.

The project is planned to be deployed in the offshore gas regions off the Australian coast and Transborders Energy will receive assistance from the Major Project Facilitation Agency to navigate the commonwealth approvals process to develop the project.