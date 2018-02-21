Govt to fast-track finalisation of outstanding mining policy

http://www.miningweekly.com
Photo by Bloomberg
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba

21st February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – To take advantage of the cyclical upturn in the mining sector and improved investor sentiment to boost economic growth, government needs to finalise outstanding policy and administrative reforms.

The proposed implementation of the revised Mining Charter, contested by industry and the Chamber of Mines (CoM), had caused investor confidence to plummet in recent years, as it was felt that the charter and the outstanding Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act Amendment Bill left mining and oil and gas companies unable to accurately assess the expected return on their investments.

During his Budget speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba noted that newly elected State President Cyril Ramaphosa’s encouraging intervention this week to restore dialogue on mining policy, raised hope that a solution would be found to unlock growth and transformation in this critical sector.

Following Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address last week, the Presidency and the CoM met to resolve the impasse over the Mining Charter and to facilitate a process of developing a new Mining Charter that all stakeholders could support and defend.

The CoM had agreed with the Department of Mineral Resources to postpone its court application to have the implementation of the charter reviewed, which would have been heard from February 19 to 21; however, it reiterated its position that only a negotiated Mining Charter, taking on board the views and inputs of all stakeholders would enjoy support.

CoM president Mxolisi Mgojo pointed out that legal recourse had always been a last resort, intended to get the parties to the table. “The sooner we do that, the better for the industry and our country,” he said in a statement earlier this week.

