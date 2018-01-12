http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 12.43 Change: -0.01
Au 1331.15 $/oz Change: 93.31
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Johannesburg|Business|Energy|Goldplat|Goldplat Recovery|Refinery|Rand Refinery|Renewed Energy|Gerard Kisbey-Green
|Business|Energy|Refinery|||
johannesburg|business|energy|goldplat|goldplat-recovery|refinery|rand-refinery|renewed-energy|gerard-kisbey-green
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Goldplat, Rand Refinery close in on settlement in dispute

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Goldplat, Rand Refinery close in on settlement in dispute

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws
Goldplat CEO Gerard Kisbey-Green

12th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Goldplat has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rand Refinery regarding a proposed full and final settlement agreement over long-outstanding fees owing and payable to its subsidiary, Goldplat Recovery, by Rand Refinery.

The MoU, which followed the parties’ agreement on an arbitration process to settle their protracted dispute, contains terms agreed to for inclusion in an agreement, including agreement on an undisclosed amount to be paid by Rand Refinery, in a full and final settlement of the dispute.

Advertisement

“While the proposed amount is less than the full amount claimed by us, we believe the proposed settlement and expected consequent expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process will not only alleviate the time and costs of the agreed legal process and free up valuable management time, but it also will allow business between the two parties to resume on the basis of a fresh start with renewed energy and focus in all areas to further strengthen and build the long-standing relationship that exists between the two companies,” Goldplat CEO Gerard Kisbey-Green said in a statement.

The long-standing dispute between the parties was over a binding MoU for the processing of a batch of silver sulphide material.

Advertisement

In April, Goldplat said the ultimate recovery amount was in the range of R13.5-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.039 1.827s - 605pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close