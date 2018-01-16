http://www.miningweekly.com
Goldplat extends option period for Ashanti to acquire stake in Anumso project

Goldplat extends option period for Ashanti to acquire stake in Anumso project

16th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Goldplat has agreed to extend the option period within which TSX-V-listed Ashanti Gold can acquire 75% of Goldplat’s interest in the Ghana-based Anumso gold project.

Ashanti has the right to earn up to 75% of Goldplat's interest in Anumso by spending $3-million on exploration work.
 
“The company has until October 31 to earn an initial 51% of Goldplat’s interest in Anumso upon the expenditure of $1.5-million. An additional 24% interest can be earned through expenditure of an additional $1.5-million in the following 12 months,” Goldplat said in a statement on Monday. 

Recently completed and assayed soil grab samples from the Anumso gold project have revealed “exciting new target discoveries”, with preliminary metallurgical testwork on material showing “very encouraging” results with high levels of gold recovery.

Ashanti continues its soil sample programme to test for gold anomalies along the 10 km of known conglomerate outcropping within the 29.6 km2 licence area.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

