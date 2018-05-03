Golden Rim reports 1Moz resource at Kouri

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Golden Rim Resources has reported a one-million-ounce maiden mineral resource at its Kouri gold project, in Burkina Faso.

The project is estimated to host an indicated and inferred mineral resource of 20.8-million tonnes, grading 1.5 g/t gold for one-million ounces of contained gold, which is nearly double the previously announced exploration target.

Golden Rim noted that 15.3% of the mineral resource is classified as indicated, with the remainder classified as inferred.

“The release of the maiden mineral resource for Kouri is a major milestone for Golden Rim. We have now advanced our grassroots gold discovery to a significant mineral resource of one-million ounces, which has exceeded our expectation and is approximately double the exploration target,” said Golden Rim MD Craig Mackay.

“The sizeable, and potentially open pittable, mineral resource and the excellent results of our initial metallurgical testwork on the gold mineralisation, which achieved gold recoveries in excess of 95.5% across all material types, have provided the project with a solid foundation on which to move forward.”

Mackay said that the next step at Kouri is to continue drilling to further extend the mineral resource, which has only been estimated to around 90 m below surface and it remains open at depth.

In addition, Golden Rim has just discovered a new high-grade gold lode, which sits outside the maiden mineral resource and this lode will be the focus for the company’s drill holes in the next few weeks.

“We now plan to continue our drilling over the next 12 months to test additional targets in the immediate mineral resource area and then the highly prospective shear zone that extends 12.5 km to the southwest.”