Golden Predator sets up all-season camp at Brewery Creek

TSX-V-listed Golden Predator has installed a new all-season camp that can house 49 people on site at the Brewery Creek mine, which it is in the process of reopening.

The camp will be added to the current 24-person camp and the maintenance and office facilities. Together, it will be sufficient on-site accommodation required for the contemplated development and operational activities at Brewery Creek.

The mine is located 45 minutes from Dawson City, Yukon, allowing much of the workforce to live and work from the town, with anticipated shuttle service, significantly reducing the personnel required to be housed in camp.

"The camp is now installed with maintenance work ongoing through the winter to ensure a fully operational camp for the spring startup. In addition to realizing significant upfront capital savings, the camp enables a more aggressive execution schedule once anticipated construction begins,” said CEO Janet Lee-Sheriff.

“It was also important for Golden Predator to provide the opportunity for personnel to live in Dawson City instead of camp accommodations. We are very fortunate to be located so close to a fabulous community located in the heart of the Klondike Gold Rush.”

The Brewery Creek is a licensed brownfield heap leach gold mine that was operated from 1996 to 2002 and was placed in temporary closure following a collapse of the gold price below $300 a troy ounce.

Golden Predator’s team started work on the project in 2009 and Brewery Creek is now authorised to restart mining activities.