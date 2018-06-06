http://www.miningweekly.com
Goldcorp signs IBA with three First Nation communities in Ontario

Goldcorp signs IBA with three First Nation communities in Ontario

6th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

TSX-listed Goldcorp and three First Nation communities – Brunswick House, Chapleau Cree and Chapleau Ojibwe – have signed an impacts and benefits agreement (IBA) with respect to the development and operation of the Borden gold project, near Chapleau, in northern Ontario.

Goldcorp now has collaborative agreements in place with 26 First Nations in the vicinity of its operations in Canada.

The formal signing of the IBA follows successful negotiations with the three First Nations, and marks the first time these three First Nation communities have been involved with a mining project.

Under the agreement, Goldcorp recognises and respects the rights and interests of these First Nations around the Borden project site, and the three First Nation communities recognise and support Goldcorp's rights and interests in the development and future operation of the mine.

"I am proud that Goldcorp is the first mining company to partner with the Brunswick House, Chapleau Cree and Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation communities.

“We recognise the importance of nurturing our partnerships and collaborating with our project neighbours to ensure the sustainability of the local communities surrounding Borden Gold," said Goldcorp Porcupine Gold Mines GM Marc Lauzier, who is responsible for the development of Borden.

After over two years of open, honest communications, the IBA outlines provisions for environmental and health protections that combine innovation and the use of modern technology to develop Borden into Canada's first "all electric" underground mine, eliminating the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

The agreement also includes provisions for employment and training, and business and contracting opportunities, along with a framework for regulatory permitting.

"On behalf of our council and our community members, I am pleased we have entered into the IBA with Goldcorp for the Borden project. This is our first partnership in mining and, although our relationship is young and still evolving, we are hopeful for the future of the project and for the opportunities that it will create," said Brunswick House chief Lisa VanBuskirk.

Goldcorp will soon start a bulk sample extraction of up to 30 000 t at the project, with the first sample expected in a few months’ time.

Commercial operation of the mine is anticipated to begin in 2019.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

