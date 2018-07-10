Gold wage negotiations to start on Wednesday

Wage talks between mining sector unions and gold producers are expected to start on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Minerals Council South Africa, representing gold miners AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef, said the talks would take place at the Birchwood conference centre, in Boksburg, Gauteng, and are expected to draw around 200 employer and employee representatives.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, the National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and UASA will negotiate on behalf of mineworkers.

“It is critical that the parties find common ground in the interest of the sustainability of our industry,” said Minerals Council head of employment relations Motsamai Motlhamme, who will lead the talks on behalf of producers.

The four gold mining companies directly employ around 80 000 workers, including miners, artisans and officials.