http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.00 Change: -0.09
R/$ = 12.45 Change: -0.01
Au 1321.97 $/oz Change: 84.13
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: 108.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|North Korea|United States|Retail Investors|Yellow Metal|Donald Trump|Kim Jong-un
Gold||||
gold|johannesburg|north-korea|united-states|retail-investors|yellow-metal|donald-trump-person|kim-jong-un
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gold set to gain from retail, geopolitical risks, hedging

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gold set to gain from retail, geopolitical risks, hedging

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

11th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The gold price is expected to increase in the year ahead, driven by stronger interest from Asian retail investors and consistent interest in global gold exchange-traded funds, according to research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS.

The firm highlighted on Thursday that the efficient frontier theory further supported additional investment in gold, as well as the desire to hedge against an equities meltdown.

Advertisement

It also outlined that geopolitical tensions, such as the recent talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un were again expected to be an important factor supporting gold prices, while US monetary policy tightening would continue to weigh on gold.

“Equities are probably neutral to mildly bullish and those who believe in persistent equity strength may shun gold.

Advertisement

“When equity markets do start to slide, gold can, in the first instance, come down as it is cashed in against the possibility of margin calls,” the firm said.

Thomson Reuters’ predictions factored in three federal funds rate hikes for 2018, though it should be noted that two issues threaten that schedule: inflation and tax reform.

Some fear the recent passing of a major tax overhaul by the US Senate and Congress could overheat the economy, with asset valuation already high.

The Federal Reserve may respond to what it perceives as a precariously hot economy with more aggressive monetary tightening, which would have an adverse effect on gold.

Conversely, persistently low inflation may serve as rationale for looser monetary policies in 2018, easing the Federal Reserve’s monetary grip on the yellow metal.

“On balance, we believe that the gold price is likely to enjoy stronger tailwinds than headwinds this year,” says Thomson Reuters GFMS.

Gold traded around $1 350/oz last year.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.351 1.246s - 597pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close