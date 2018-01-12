http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.06 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 12.42 Change: 0.00
Au 1330.66 $/oz Change: 92.82
Pt 995.50 $/oz Change: 118.00
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Platinum|China|Singapore|United States|New Year's Day|Metal|Services|US Consumer Price|Brian Lan|Stephen Innes|Wang Tao
Gold|Platinum|||Services||
gold|platinum|china|singapore|united-states|new-years-day|metal|services|us-consumer-price|brian-lan|stephen-innes|wang-tao
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gold set for 5th week of gains, buoyed by slump in dollar

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gold set for 5th week of gains, buoyed by slump in dollar

12th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BENGALURU – Gold prices rose for a third session on Friday to hit their highest since September, with a slump in the US dollar helping drive bullion towards its fifth-straight weekly gain.

Spot gold had edged up 0.5% to $1 328.84/oz by 0703 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since September 15 at $1 330.34.

Advertisement

The metal is up 0.7% so far this week and is set for its longest run of weekly gains since a streak that finished in the week ending April 14.

US gold futures were up 0.5% at $1 329/oz.

Advertisement

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell to its lowest since September 20 at 91.689.

The euro jumped against the dollar as the European Central Bank signalled it could begin to wind down its €2.5-trillion ($3.01-trillion) stimulus programme this year.

A stronger euro potentially boosts demand for gold by making dollar-priced bullion cheaper for European investors.

"There is a lot of doubt on how long prices have to run from here ... Prices have risen despite the Fed raising interest rates and the main driver has been the US dollar, which we continue to see help gold run higher in the first quarter," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Spot gold is expected to test resistance at $1 329/oz, with a good chance of rising more to the next resistance level at $1 341 according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"There was some strong buying out of China on Friday suggesting some physical demand ahead of Lunar New year," said Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at Oanda.

The greenback was also under pressure after data showed producer prices in the United States fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years in December amid declining costs for services.

Weak inflation at the producer level could add to concerns that the factors restraining inflation could become more persistent and result in the US Federal Reserve being more cautious about raising interest rates this year.

Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying gold.

Investors will be watching the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due later on Friday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $17.11/oz. Silver is on track for its first weekly loss in five weeks, down 0.6% so far this week.

Platinum rose 0.7% to touch its highest since September 11 at $991.40/oz. Platinum was heading for its fifth straight weekly gain, rising 1.9% so far this week.

Palladium was up 0.5% at $1 088.50/oz, after dropping to a more than one-week low at $1 075.50 on Thursday.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.259 1.066s - 616pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close