https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.30 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 15.09 Change: 0.03
Au 1640.41 $/oz Change: 31.42
Pt 977.68 $/oz Change: -15.24
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gold pops as virus concerns ignite global stampede into havens

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gold pops as virus concerns ignite global stampede into havens

21st February 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SINGAPORE – The stars have aligned for gold, as concerns that the coronavirus outbreak may damage growth, hurt risk assets and add to pressures for easier monetary policy trigger a global hunt for havens.

Bullion headed for the biggest weekly gain in more than six months as prices hit a seven-year high. With bond yields in retreat and real US interest rates sinking further into negative territory, gold-backed exchange-traded funds have posted a record run of inflows.

Advertisement

“Gold is in the midst of its perfect storm,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

Spot gold climbed as much as 1.2% on Friday to $1 638.11 an ounce, the highest since February 2013. The metal extended this year’s gains to about 8%.

Advertisement

Prices for the traditional haven hit records in other currencies including euros and Australian and Canadian dollars. Holdings in bullion-backed ETFs rose for 22 consecutive sessions to Thursday, the longest ever run, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This run of inflows “certainly gives an indication about concerns around the global economy,” Andrew Jamieson, global head of ETF product at Citigroup Inc. in London, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

US government bond markets saw a rush of buying Thursday that piled up bets on rate cuts, aiding gold. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia expects the Federal Reserve to ease twice in the second half as the virus threatens the global economy.

Fresh data out of Japan and South Korea on Friday showed how the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on economic activity, adding further support to havens.

While there are lots of factors supporting gold, Saxo Bank’s Hansen noted the metal’s 14-day relative strength index is back in overbought territory.

Still, lower US yields and weaker equities could push prices further toward $1 750 an ounce even if the coronavirus is contained during the first quarter, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

If the outbreak stretches beyond that, “we see substantially more upside from here -- toward $1 850 an ounce, depending on the magnitude of the global monetary policy response,” the bank said in a note Friday.

Other precious metals also gained Friday. Palladium has jumped about 11% this week after hitting a record $2 849.61 an ounce on Wednesday.

Stronger demand and constrained supply will widen the deficit in the palladium market to 1.3 million ounces this year, keeping prices high, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.226 0.976s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close