http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.68 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 13.82 Change: -0.07
Au 1223.67 $/oz Change: -4.25
Pt 845.50 $/oz Change: 0.20
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gold One launches R100m plant expansion project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gold One launches R100m plant expansion project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Gold One Operations VP Jon Hericourt discusses the company's R100-million expansion project and the company’s strategy going forward. Video and editing: Nicholas Boyd.

23rd November 2018

By: Nadine James
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX- and JSE-listed Gold One International on Friday celebrated the official launch of its R100-million plant expansion project at the Modder East operations in Springs.

Gold One Operations VP Jon Hericourt said the bankable feasibility study for the mine had expected it to produce 70 000 t/m, producing just over a million ounces over a nine-year life, with the mine initially designed to close next year.

Advertisement

“Fortunately . . . the story has unfolded somewhat differently, mainly owing to the hard work of management and the Modder East employees.”

He explained that, while the original plan had been to mine the high-grade core surrounded by lower-grade “aura”, the company has now shifted its plans to also mine the lower-grade ore, with plant capacity to increase from its current maximum of 90 000 t/m to 120 000 t/m.

Advertisement

Hericourt stressed that management had not waited for the inevitable closure of the mine and rather set out to adapt the company’s strategy to accommodate the mining of the lower-grade resource economically.

“Through driving productivity, efficiencies, cost control and developing new and novel methods to safely extract ore . . . we can now economically target the lower-grade resources on the UK9A and Basal reefs, as well as other secondary reefs.”

Upgrading of rock handling methods to support higher plant capacity is already under way, with the mine’s production increasing from about 4 000 t/d to about 5 500 t/d.

The metallurgical plant was designed in-house and construction was fully managed by an in-house team.

Gold One metallurgical manager Mike Phillips, assisted by metallurgical consultant Alan Phillips, has managed all aspects of the detailed design of the project. The project was budgeted at R106-million, but Hericourt noted that, if things continue apace, the project should come in R6-million under budget.

The project will comprise the full refurbishment of a large semiautogenous grinding mill, the construction of a new thickener, as well as two carbon-in-leach plants.  

Hericourt commented that, although the expansion project would not create new job opportunities, it would enable current employees to retain their jobs.  

“Integral to Gold One’s future is developing new projects that can continue to fill the plant long after mining at Modder East has come to an end,” he added.

Ekurhuleni acting mayor Desmond Breytenbach, meanwhile, urged Gold One to consider more than just profit and enable meaningful community participation. He also suggested that Gold One consider beneficiation.

Gold One Group chairperson Jiju Yuan noted that Modder East contributed R1.1-billion in tax revenue, and another R48-million to public welfare initiatives.

He added that the expansion project extended the life of the mine for an additional ten years, adding that Gold One is willing to cooperate with the South African mining sector because it believes that, “the friendship and fruitful relationship between China and South Africa is eternal.”

Meanwhile, Vice Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Johannesburg Guo Bing noted that this year marked the twentieth anniversary of China’s ties with South Africa.

He added that the R106-million investment, which comes at a time when South Africa has been battling a technical recession, demonstrates Chinese sentiment that the South African industry is moving toward a period of renewed confidence.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.349 0.936s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close