http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.03
Au 1329.26 $/oz Change: 7.53
Pt 978.00 $/oz Change: 8.67
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Porto|Crusader Resources|Exploration|Lepidico|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Technology|Third Element Metals|Brazil|Portugal|Battery Technology|Drilling|Marcus Engelbrecht|Proximity|Manga|Central Brazil|East Brazil|Western Brazil|Battery Technology
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Technology||||Drilling||Proximity|||
gold|johannesburg|porto|crusader-resources|exploration|lepidico|mining|project|projects|resources|technology|third-element-metals|brazil|portugal|battery-technology|drilling|marcus-engelbrecht|proximity|manga-published-medium|central-brazil|east-brazil|western-brazil|battery-technology-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gold-focused Crusader puts Brazil, Portugal lithium assets up for sale

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gold-focused Crusader puts Brazil, Portugal lithium assets up for sale

13th February 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Contributing Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed minerals exploration and development company Crusader Resources aims to dispose of its lithium interests in Brazil and Portugal to focus its development and funding on the Borborema gold project, in Brazil, and the Juruena and Novo Astro gold exploration projects, in western Brazil.

“The nature of the current lithium market presents an appropriate opportunity for the company to review its options at the prospective Gaia, in Portugal, and Manga, in Brazil, assets, and to determine a way in which to best realise value for shareholders,” Crusader Resources MD Marcus Engelbrecht said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He added that the current market for lithium presented an opportunity to look at options to farm‐out or dispose of its lithium interests. This strategy would allow the company to monetise or expose its shareholders to potential upside in relation to lithium assets.

Crusader’s subsidiary Third Element Metals (TEM) has recently completed negotiations with Portugal’s mining department for the granting of an exploration licence at Gaia. This will give TEM 100% ownership over the Gaia lithium project, located in the Gonçalo‐Guarda region, which is 220 km from the city of Porto.

Advertisement

The exploration licence consists of two nearby exploration blocks in an area of 88.842 km2, which surround multiple lithium operating mines with ongoing openpit extraction of hard‐rock lithium‐mica concentrates used to supply the highly successful local ceramic industry.

Moreover, the Gaia lithium project is in a similar geological setting to Crusader’s 100% owned tin/indium/lithium Manga deposit in Brazil.

The Gaia application area is adjacent to the Alvarrões lepidolite project, which is the subject of a drilling programme and mining study being conducted by ASX-listed Lepidico, which has recently announced a maiden mineral inferred resource estimate of 1.5-million tonnes at 1.1% lithium and has a market capitalisation of A$150-million.

The Manga project located in the north-east of central Brazil with tenure over 1 333 ha. Rock chip samples returned up to 1.8% lithium oxide (Li2O) within a zinnwaldite‐rich greisen zone with research returning assays of up to 3.6% Li2O zinnwaldite.

Recent significant developments in the processing of zinnwaldite and lepidolite deposits into lithium concentrate suitable for use in battery technology significantly increases the potential for both the Manga and Gaia projects, Crusader said in a statement.

In addition to the Manga and Gaia projects, Crusader manages an extensive database of the tungsten tailings in the Seridó area, in north-east Brazil, including historical samples of tailings in close proximity to the company’s flagship Borborema gold project.

The Borborema mineral province in the states of Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba has been included in recent Brazilian governmental studies released, which show significant potential for economic lithium deposits in Brazil.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.301 1.154s - 615pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close