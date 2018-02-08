http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.89 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.16 Change: 0.02
Au 1319.51 $/oz Change: 9.09
Pt 974.00 $/oz Change: 0.38
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Cerro Corona|Gold|Johannesburg|St Ives|Tarkwa|Financial|Gold Fields|South Deep Mine
Gold||Financial||
cerro-corona-city|gold|johannesburg|st-ives-city|tarkwa|financial|gold-fields|south-deep-mine
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gold Fields expects up to 12% decrease in FY17 HEPS

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gold Fields expects up to 12% decrease in FY17 HEPS

8th February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Dual-listed Gold Fields on Thursday said it expected as much as a 12% drop in its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 2017 financial year.

HEPS would be between $0.23 and $0.26 apiece.

Advertisement

Further, the gold producer expects to report a basic loss a share of $0.02 to $0.05, which would be 110% to 125% lower than the basic earnings a share of $0.20 reported in the 2016 financial year.

Gold Fields noted that its financial performance was impacted on by nonrecurring items, including a $278-million impairment of goodwill related to its struggling South Deep mine, outside Johannesburg. Post this impairment, the carrying value of South Deep is $1.96-billion.

Advertisement

The company also set aside a $30-million provision related to the ongoing silicosis and tuberculosis class action litigation.

The basic loss, headline earnings and normalised earnings were also all affected by an increase in amortisation, mainly at the Tarkwa, Cerro Corona and St Ives mines.

Normalised earnings for the year are expected to be 21% to 33% lower than the $0.24 a share reported in 2016, at $0.16 to $0.19 apiece.

Meanwhile, Gold Fields noted that it would extend the Cerro Corona mine's life from 2023 to 2030 through the creation of additional, cost-effective tailings capacity. As a result of the increased life, a previous impairment of $53-million had been reversed.

Attributable gold equivalent production for the fourth quarter is expected to be 546 000 oz, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $959/oz and all-in costs (AIC) of $1 115/oz.

For the full year, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 2.16-million ounces, exceeding the guidance range.

AISC of $955/oz and AIC of $1 088/oz were both below the lower-end of the guidance range provided in February 2017.

Gold Fields will release its results on Wednesday, February 14.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.727 1.672s - 606pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close