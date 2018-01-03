Gold ETF starts 2018 with record winning streak as dollar falls

http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
3rd January 2018

By: Bloomberg

NEW YORK – Call it a new golden age.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (ticker GLD) kicked off 2018 with an advance of 1.2% on January 2, extending its streak of gains to 11, a record. It retreated slightly at the start of regular trading on January 3, but is still up for the year.

This "stealth rally in gold" has been enabled by the battered US dollar, says Bespoke Investment Group. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell in the previous five sessions, its longest losing streak since September.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

