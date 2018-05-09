Gold-backed ETFs attract strongest inflows since early 2017

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) added 72.2 t to their holdings in April, taking overall holdings to 2 481 t.

According to the latest statistics by the World Gold Council, this is the strongest month of net inflows in more than a year.

Growth in global holdings was led by significant North American and European inflows and supported by a small increase in Asia.

North American and European funds saw solid net inflows of 44 t and 26 t, respectively, in April.

SDPR gold shares and iShares gold trust took the lion’s share of North American inflows, increasing 25.1 t and 17.1 t during the month.

Inflows in Europe were led by Xtrackers Physical Gold, Invesco Physical Gold, Xetra-Gold and ETFS EUR Daily Hedged Physical Gold.

Total fund holdings in Asia rose by 2.4 t to 80.2 t, while funds in other regions had a marginal loss of 1 t or 3% of assets.