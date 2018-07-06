Gold-backed ETF holdings decreased by 49.3t in June – WGC

Holdings in global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) decreased by 49.3 t to 2 434 t in June, the World Gold Council (WGC) reports.

It notes that outflows were dominated by North American funds, losing $1.9-billion as a result of dollar strength and a lower gold price. Funds listed in Asia and other regions lost $149-million and $89-million respectively.

European funds, however, saw marginal inflows in June, with gold holdings having increased by 0.5 t or $52-million.

The WGC further reports that, on a year-to-date basis, European funds have added 52.5 t or $2.5-billion.