Global lead market surplus widens in December – ILZSG

LONDON – The global lead market showed a surplus of 20 000 t in December, after a surplus of 9 900 t in November, data from the Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Tuesday.

For January to December, the lead market had an output deficit of 165 000 t, compared with a surplus of 16 000 t in the previous year.

Advertisement





To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here