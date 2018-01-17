Global Geoscience appoints Amec for US lithium project study

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australia-based lithium/boron mine developer Global Geoscience has selected Amec Foster Wheeler as the engineering and design firm to complete the prefeasibility study (PFS) for the Rhyolite Ridge project in the US.

Announcing the appointment on Wednesday, Global Geoscience MD Bernard Rowe said that Amec had the capability to rapidly progress the engineering and design work required to complete the Rhyolite Ridge PFS by mid-year.

Last month, Global Geoscience announced the outcomes from the initial mining study for the Nevada-based project, which confirmed that the large, shallow lithium/boron deposit is amenable to low-cost openpit mining.

The Amec team members for the Rhyolite Ridge PFS are based in Vancouver, Reno and Santiago.