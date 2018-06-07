GLNG ships milestone cargo

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Gladstone liquefied natural gas (GLNG) project has shipped its 200th LNG cargo from Curtis Island to Korea.

“For the next two decades, the International Energy Agency expects natural gas to grow more than any other energy type, to a market share of more than a quarter of all global energy demand,” said Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher.

“Population growth, rapid urbanisation and the need to clean up air pollution across Asia will drive demand for Australian LNG. And as a lower carbon alternative to coal, natural gas will continue to play a key role in the pathway to lower carbon emissions.”

Gallagher noted that if all of Australia’s LNG exports from next year were used to replace legacy coal-fired power generation in Asia, the emissions saving would be 300-million tonnes a year.

As well as producing a great clean energy product, Gallagher said Santos and the GLNG project continue to deliver economic and social benefits to Queensland.

“The GLNG project is investing around A$900-million in upstream production infrastructure this year alone, providing ongoing jobs and business opportunities across Queensland,” he said.

“Santos is drilling a record 300 wells in Queensland this year. More gas production increases total east coast supply which is good for both the domestic gas market and LNG exports.”