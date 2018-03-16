Glencore, Randgold mines quit Congolese industry body ahead of govt talks

http://www.miningweekly.com
16th March 2018

By: Reuters

BENGALURU – Mines run by Glencore, Randgold Resources and three other international companies have quit the Democratic Republic of Congo's chamber of commerce, saying the industry body does not adequately represent their interests after the introduction of a new mining law.

The miners said in a joint statement that a team representing the companies had arrived in Kinshasa and would begin detailed talks soon with the government on implementation of the new rules signed into law last Friday by DRC President Joseph Kabila.

The law, passed by parliament in late January, replaces an earlier code from 2002. It raises royalties on minerals across the board and removes a clause that protected miners from changes to the fiscal and customs regime for ten years.

International mining companies including Glencore, Randgold, Ivanhoe Mines, MMG and China Molybdenum have vigorously opposed the new law. Kabila has pledged to work with them while implementing it in Africa's biggest copper producer.

At least five mines - which churn out more than 85% of Congo's copper, cobalt and gold production - resigned from the industry body, the joint statement said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

