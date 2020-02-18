https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Sector News / Oil and Gas← Back
Coal|Copper|Energy|Financial|Gas|Mining|Storage
Coal|Copper|Energy|Financial|Gas|Mining|Storage
coal|copper|energy|financial|gas|mining|storage
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Glencore provides update on its transition to low-carbon economy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Glencore provides update on its transition to low-carbon economy

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg
Ivan Glasenderg

18th February 2020

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining company Glencore on Tuesday published an update on its performance in transitioning towards a low-carbon economy.

This follows its climate change position statement of February 2019.

Advertisement

On Paris-consistent strategy and capital discipline, the London- and Johannesburg-listed company projected 30% reduction in absolute scope 3 emissions by 2035, taking into account the natural depletion of its oil and coal resource base over time.

Its 2019 capital expenditure was weighted towards energy transition materials, including African copper and cobalt and nickel in Canada.

Advertisement

On the new scope 1 and 2 targets, the company, headed by CEO Ivan Glasenberg, stated that it was on track to achieve a near doubling of its first greenhouse gas reduction target of reducing emissions intensity by at least 5% by 2020 compared with a 2016 base line.

“We expect to achieve a c.10% reduction,” the company said in a release to Mining Weekly.

Its new longer-term scope 1 and 2 targets that support the Paris goals would be announced during 2020.

Alignment with the Task Force on Climate Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the TCFD disclosure in its annual reporting was continuing, with details of its performance scheduled to be published in its Annual Report 2019 later this month.

“We are incorporating climate change into operational planning, most recently in our new tailings storage facility protocol,” the company said, adding that it remained committed to its coal production cap of approximately 150-million tonnes.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.258 0.956s - 267pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close