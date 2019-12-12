Glencore joins blockchain network to ensure responsible cobalt supply

Global miner Glencore has joined the Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN) – an industry collaboration using blockchain technology to support responsible sourcing and production practices from mine to market.

The network’s blockchain has moved beyond proof of concept and is on track to commercially operate by spring 2020.

Other members that have joined the network include automotive brands, refiners and miners.

Glencore says its membership to the network will enable it to deliver improved supply chain traceability and transparency, as well as enable it to integrate good practice with its supply chain partners.

The initial focus of the miner’s participation will be on cobalt, but will eventually extend to tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold.

“RSBN plays a key role in advancing the sustainable partnership between the producers of commodities that will enable the transition to a low-carbon economy and key consumers around the world. We look forward to working with the network to further embed responsible sourcing good practice across the mineral supply chain,” Glencore cobalt marketing head Nico Paraskevas says.