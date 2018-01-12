Glencore issues invitation to tender for supply of steel to South African mine

http://www.miningweekly.com
12th January 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner Glencore has issued an invitation to tender for the supply of leach vats structural steel at its opencast Rhovan mine, near Brits, in the North West, in South Africa.

Interested parties have until January 24 to register, with a site meeting scheduled for January 25.

The company specified that the scope of work would be for all structural fabrication and installation activities for the new leach vats.

The estimated quantities are 750 t of structural steelwork, 270 t of platework, 95 t of scraper wear rails, 1 200 m of filtering pipes, 650 m2 of grating and 1 000 m of handrails.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

