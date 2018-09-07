http://www.miningweekly.com
Glencore completes sale of Rosneft stake to Qatar

7th September 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Global diversified miner Glencore has completed the sale of its 14.16% stake in Russian integrated energy company Rosneft to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Fund (QIA) for €3.7-billion.  

Glencore now holds a direct equity stake in Rosneft of 0.57% and QIA holds a direct equity stake in Rosneft of 18.93%.

The Glencore-QIA consortium agreed to jointly acquire a 19.5% stake in Rosneft in December 2016, which helped the Russian government to meet a target for privatisation proceeds. They then cut a deal to sell most of those shares on to Chinese conglomerate CEFC, but in May this year the deal collapsed and QIA stepped in to buy the consortium’s stake.

A deal Glencore struck to buy 220 000 bbl/d of crude from Rosneft remains in place.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

