Gladstone emerging as hydrogen hub

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gladstone, in Queensland, has been tipped as the location for an Australian first; an A$4.2-million gas injection facility being built by Australian Gas Networks (AGN) to deliver renewable hydrogen into the city’s gas network.

AGN on Thursday said that the project had attracted A$1.78-million in grant funding from the state government under its A$15-million Hydrogen Industry Development Fund.

Advertisement



Premier and Minister for Trade, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said in an Australian-first, Gladstone will become the first entire city in the nation to be on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen.

“Using renewable hydrogen, AGN will trial the blended hydrogen gas with a view to converting Gladstone’s network to hydrogen in the future,” the Premier said.

Advertisement



“The Queensland government is working hard to drive the hydrogen industry forward, to create highly skilled jobs, especially in regional Queensland.”

AGN CEO Ben Wilson said said that AGN, which is part of he Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), was proud to partner with the Queensland government on this ground-breaking project.

“This project supports Gladstone’s vision to be a key hub for Queensland’s domestic and hydrogen export industry, just as it is for natural gas today.

“Queensland, and Australia as a whole, has the potential to be a renewable hydrogen superpower, with jobs and economic growth from supplying clean energy to Asia and elsewhere.

“Domestically, zero-carbon hydrogen offers a pathway to zero emissions from our gas networks and for transport, particularly heavy haulage. AGIG is a leading player in this transition with hydrogen projects now underway in four Australian states,” Wilson said.

Along with the AGN project, Gladstone has also been selected as the location for The Hydrogen Utility’s (H2U) latest project, H2-HubTM Gladstone, a proposed A$1.61-billion industrial complex for the large-scale production of green hydrogen and ammonia.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the H2-Hub could potentially create over 100 operational jobs and drive new exports for green hydrogen and ammonia.

“Through the Queensland government’s land use planning and property development agency, Economic Development Queensland (EDQ), H2U have purchased a 171-ha site at Yarwun in the Gladstone State Development Area, which is in close proximity to the export precinct at Fisherman’s Landing.

“With green hydrogen and ammonia emerging as a strong, competitive energy source, we are really pleased that Gladstone is on the radar for companies seeking to establish large-scale industrial projects.

“This will assist to diversify Gladstone’s economy and provide secure, ongoing operation jobs for workers and income for their families,” Dick said.

CEO and founder of H2U, Dr Attilio Pigneri said that the H2-Hub would be built in stages to integrate up to 3 GW in electrolysis plant, and up to 5 000 t/d ammonia production capacity.

“The integration of mature technologies – such as electrolysis and ammonia synthesis – at industrial scale, powered by 100% renewable power supply, meets the emerging demand for decarbonised products in the energy, chemicals and mobility markets of North Asia.”

“Queensland with its strong existing trading relationships with Japan is well placed to capitalise on the opportunities from this new industry, including sustained investment in renewable energy generation, and the transition of jobs and skills from extractive resources to a future-proof industry.”

“Gladstone is an obvious choice for locating industrial-scale green hydrogen and ammonia facilities: its existing skill base, industrial port eco-system, and strategic location in the Queensland grid, all contribute to provide a unique springboard for the establishment of this new industry.”

“The progressive and well-structured planning framework applicable to State Development Areas such as Yarwun, was also a key factor in our selection of the project site. With the land in Gladstone secured under contract the project will now move into master planning and detailed feasibility, targeting approvals by 2023 and first operation in 2025.” Pigneri said.