http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1255.31 $/oz Change: 2.02
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -1.29
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gimlet exploration doubles

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gimlet exploration doubles

6th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior First Au has tripled the size of its maiden drilling programme at the Gimlet gold project, in Western Australia, to 10 000 m.

The explorer on Friday said that it will now drill more than 160 aircore holes at Gimlet, starting late this month, in addition to the diamond drill hole that was recently completed.

Advertisement

An immediate diamond/reverse circulation programme will also be planned once the recently drilled diamond hole has been assessed and interpreted.

The drilling will target the northern extension of the mineralisation which is intersected at the Teal gold project, owned by fellow-listed Intermin Resources.

Advertisement

First Au said that Gimlet was covered by a blanket of supergene mineralisation, and sits just 400 m along strike from Teal, and the company believed that the deeper mineralisation at Teal could extend into Gimlet.

The drilling will be funded by proceeds from First Au’s relisting on the ASX, which raised A$6.2-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.168 0.678s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close