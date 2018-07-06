Gimlet exploration doubles

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior First Au has tripled the size of its maiden drilling programme at the Gimlet gold project, in Western Australia, to 10 000 m.

The explorer on Friday said that it will now drill more than 160 aircore holes at Gimlet, starting late this month, in addition to the diamond drill hole that was recently completed.

An immediate diamond/reverse circulation programme will also be planned once the recently drilled diamond hole has been assessed and interpreted.

The drilling will target the northern extension of the mineralisation which is intersected at the Teal gold project, owned by fellow-listed Intermin Resources.

First Au said that Gimlet was covered by a blanket of supergene mineralisation, and sits just 400 m along strike from Teal, and the company believed that the deeper mineralisation at Teal could extend into Gimlet.

The drilling will be funded by proceeds from First Au’s relisting on the ASX, which raised A$6.2-million.