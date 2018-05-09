http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1305.90 $/oz Change: -7.84
Pt 910.50 $/oz Change: -1.22
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Perth|Africa|Brian Gilbertson|Gilbertson|Jupiter Mines|Mining|OM Holdings|PROJECT|Tshipi|Tshipi E Ntle Manganese Mining|Africa|South Africa|Travel Schedule|ASX|Brian Gilbertson|Jupiter Mines|Saki Macozoma|Operations
|Africa|Mining|PROJECT||Africa|||||Operations
perth|africa-company|brian-gilbertson-company|gilbertson|jupiter-mines|mining|om-holdings|project|tshipi|tshipi-e-ntle-manganese-mining|africa|south-africa|travel-schedule|asx-market-index|brian-gilbertson|jupiter-mines-person|saki-macozoma|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gilbertson takes over CEO role at Jupiter

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gilbertson takes over CEO role at Jupiter

9th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Jupiter Mines has appointed chairperson Brian Gilbertson as acting CEO, after Priyank Thapliyal was hospitalized for an unforeseen medical condition relating to gallstone induced acute pancreatitis.

Jupiter told shareholders that while Thapliyal was expected to make a full recovery, his recovery period could be extensive, and he was unlikely to be able to resume his heavy work and travel schedule in the near term.

Advertisement

Gilbertson will now assume all of the CEO duties and responsibilities, with both Jupiter and its 49.9% subsidiary Tshipi e Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary continuing normal operations.

Jupiter in April relisted on the ASX with a A$240-million initial public offering, after halting share trading on the ASX at the start of 2014.

Advertisement

The company holds a majority interest in the Tshipi Borwa manganese mine, in South Africa, through its 49.9% interest in Tshipi e Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary.

The balance of the project is held in joint venture between ASX-listed OM Holdings and South Africa’s Ntsimbintle Mining, which is headed by former ANC MP Saki Macozoma.

The openpit operation currently produces at a rate of around 3.3-million tonnes a year, and has the ability to scale production between 3-million and 3.6-million tonnes a year. The project is considered one of the largest and lowest cost manganese exporters globally.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.203 0.821s - 257pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close