Gilbertson takes over CEO role at Jupiter

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Jupiter Mines has appointed chairperson Brian Gilbertson as acting CEO, after Priyank Thapliyal was hospitalized for an unforeseen medical condition relating to gallstone induced acute pancreatitis.

Jupiter told shareholders that while Thapliyal was expected to make a full recovery, his recovery period could be extensive, and he was unlikely to be able to resume his heavy work and travel schedule in the near term.

Advertisement



Gilbertson will now assume all of the CEO duties and responsibilities, with both Jupiter and its 49.9% subsidiary Tshipi e Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary continuing normal operations.

Jupiter in April relisted on the ASX with a A$240-million initial public offering, after halting share trading on the ASX at the start of 2014.

Advertisement



The company holds a majority interest in the Tshipi Borwa manganese mine, in South Africa, through its 49.9% interest in Tshipi e Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary.

The balance of the project is held in joint venture between ASX-listed OM Holdings and South Africa’s Ntsimbintle Mining, which is headed by former ANC MP Saki Macozoma.

The openpit operation currently produces at a rate of around 3.3-million tonnes a year, and has the ability to scale production between 3-million and 3.6-million tonnes a year. The project is considered one of the largest and lowest cost manganese exporters globally.