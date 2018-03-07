http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.70 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 11.84 Change: 0.00
Au 1324.46 $/oz Change: -7.59
Pt 954.00 $/oz Change: -8.19
 
Home / Latest News← Back
The 61st Anniversary Of The Country’s Independence From Britain|Accra|Construction|Gold|EnI|Ghana|Mining|Resources|Roads|Tullow Oil|Ghana|United Kingdom|United States|Bauxite Mining|Oil Producers|Infrastructure|Nana Akufo-Addo
|Construction|Gold|Ghana|Mining|Resources|Roads||Ghana|||Infrastructure|
the-61st-anniversary-of-the-countrys-independence-from-britain|accra|construction|gold|eni|ghana-company|mining|resources|roads|tullow-oil|ghana|united-kingdom|united-states|bauxite-mining|oil-producers|infrastructure|nana-akufoaddo
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ghana President seeks to barter bauxite for roads, bridges

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ghana President seeks to barter bauxite for roads, bridges

7th March 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ACCRA – Ghana will finalise details of an infrastructure program before the end of the year and will pay for it with refined bauxite, said President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The West African nation is seeking to derive more value from its bauxite resources by expanding the country’s processing capacity. Last year, Ghana said it signed an agreement with China that may culminate in the development of a $10-billion bauxite venture that will include the construction of alumina refineries and railways.

Advertisement

“This will probably be the largest infrastructure program in Ghana’s history,” Akufo-Addo said Tuesday in an emailed copy of a speech that marked the 61st anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain. “It will involve the barter or exchange of refined bauxite for infrastructure” such as bridges, roads and hospitals. He didn’t elaborate on potential partners.

An expansion of bauxite mining will allow Ghana to further accelerate growth, which is forecast at 8.3% for 2018 as oil producers such as Eni and Tullow Oil increase output from new fields. Ghana, which also mines gold and manganese, produced 827 000 tons of bauxite and 40 000 tons of aluminum in 2013, US Geological Survey data show.

Advertisement

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.357 1.145s - 602pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close