http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.94 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 12.58 Change: -0.01
Au 1313.96 $/oz Change: 0.22
Pt 915.00 $/oz Change: 3.28
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Accra|Gold|AngloGold Ashanti|Diamonds|Ghana|Kinross Gold|Mining|Resources|Ghana|Gold Producers|Metal|Mining|Oil|Mahamudu Bawumia|Operations
Gold|Diamonds|Ghana|Mining|Resources|Ghana|||Operations
accra|gold|anglogold-ashanti|diamonds|ghana-company|kinross-gold|mining|resources|ghana|gold-producers|metal|mining-industry-term|oil|mahamudu-bawumia|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ghana mulls shake-up of mining policy in bid to boost income

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ghana mulls shake-up of mining policy in bid to boost income

9th May 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ACCRA – Ghana is benefiting little from its mineral wealth and needs a review of its mining code and tax policies, said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

While the West African nation holds a 10% stake in most mines in the country, it has earned almost nothing in dividends since 2012, rendering the operations “virtually useless,” Bawumia said Tuesday at a conference in the capital, Accra.

Advertisement

Ghana has to “re-examine our natural resources control and governance strategy, our resource fiscal regime from exemptions to carried interest, and how to use our natural resources to build a better and prosperous economy,” Bawumia said.

Hosting operations for gold producers from AngloGold Ashanti to Kinross Gold, the continent’s second-biggest producer of the metal also mines bauxite and diamonds. An exporter of oil and the world’s second-largest cocoa grower, Ghana’s government is driving policies to derive more benefit from its commodities and discourage unprocessed exports.

Advertisement

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.818 3.602s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close