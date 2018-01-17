Georgian Mining appoints COO to its board

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Copper/gold company Georgian Mining has appointed its COO, Michael Struthers, to the board of directors with immediate effect.
He is replacing Martyn Churchouse, who is stepping down as exploration director, but will continue to work on behalf of the company as a senior adviser focused on business development.
The company said on Wednesday that the board change reflected progress made at the 860 km2 licence, located on the Tethyan belt in Georgia.
While exploration work continues at the Kvemo Bolnisi East project to deliver the overall copper/gold resource target, Georgian Mining is in the final stages of negotiations with its joint venture partner on the project to advance the gold oxide deposit to production, using its partner's neighbouring processing facilities.
The appointment to the board of Struthers, an experienced project manager, would assist Georgian Mining as it made the transition from explorer to mine developer/producer over the coming year, the company stated.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
