http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1334.31 $/oz Change: 96.47
Pt 1002.00 $/oz Change: 124.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Business|Copper|Exploration|Georgian Mining|Mining|PROJECT|Georgia|Mine Developer/producer|Martyn Churchouse|Michael Struthers
Gold||Business|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|||
gold|johannesburg|business|copper|exploration|georgian-mining|mining|project|georgia-country|mine-developerproducer|martyn-churchouse|michael-struthers
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Georgian Mining appoints COO to its board

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Georgian Mining appoints COO to its board

17th January 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Copper/gold company Georgian Mining has appointed its COO, Michael Struthers, to the board of directors with immediate effect.

He is replacing Martyn Churchouse, who is stepping down as exploration director, but will continue to work on behalf of the company as a senior adviser focused on business development.

Advertisement

The company said on Wednesday that the board change reflected progress made at the 860 km2 licence, located on the Tethyan belt in Georgia.

While exploration work continues at the Kvemo Bolnisi East project to deliver the overall copper/gold resource target, Georgian Mining is in the final stages of negotiations with its joint venture partner on the project to advance the gold oxide deposit to production, using its partner's neighbouring processing facilities.

Advertisement

The appointment to the board of Struthers, an experienced project manager, would assist Georgian Mining as it made the transition from explorer to mine developer/producer over the coming year, the company stated.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.144 0.852s - 249pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close