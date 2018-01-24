http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.72 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 11.87 Change: 0.21
Au 1358.13 $/oz Change: 21.67
Pt 1019.50 $/oz Change: 25.88
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Gold|Johannesburg|Design|Engineering|Exploration|Geopacific Resources|Lycopodium|PROJECT|Project Management|Resources|Papua New Guinea|Drilling|Ron Heeks
Construction|Gold||Design|Engineering|Exploration|PROJECT|Project Management|Resources||Drilling|
construction|gold|johannesburg|design|engineering|exploration|geopacific-resources|lycopodium|project|project-management|resources|papua-new-guinea|drilling|ron-heeks
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Geopacific to deliver Woodlark DFS in Q3

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Geopacific to deliver Woodlark DFS in Q3

24th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Geopacific Resources on Wednesday said it was on track to deliver a gold reserve estimate at its Woodlark project, in Papua New Guinea, in March, following the completion of a 30 000 m drilling programme and historic data review.

Simultaneous engineering studies have delivered realistic operating costs, derived on a first principles basis. "The costs are being incorporated into reserve estimate calculations with pit optimisation, mine design and mine scheduling currently under way," the company noted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the definitive feasibility study's (DFS's) preparation was on track, with its release scheduled for the third quarter, with the company already having engaged project management company Lycopodium to design and manage a metallurgical variability and optimisation testwork programme to facilitate an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to develop Woodlark.

"Reputable EPC contractors have been engaged in discussion, with final selection expected to follow a tender process after the DFS is released," said Geopacific.

Advertisement

MD Ron Heeks added that the company ensured the 2017 work programmes were completed thoroughly, to achieve resources and reserves that it could be confident about and a development-ready project.

"We are comfortable that the project development elements are running smoothly and now have the opportunity to evaluate the considerable exploration upside which is apparent right across the Woodlark project area," he added.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.339 1.203s - 609pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close