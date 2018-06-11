http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1296.15 $/oz Change: -2.26
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 3.90
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gemfields|Health|Manufacturing|Mining|Pallinghurst Resources|Resources|System|Mozambique|Singapore|Montepuez Mine|Emeralds|Manufacturing |Manufacturing Efficiencies|Rubies|Ruby Mining|Sean Gilbertson
Gemfields|Health|Manufacturing|Mining|Resources|System|||Emeralds|Manufacturing |Rubies|
gemfields|health|manufacturing|mining|pallinghurst-resources|resources|system|mozambique|singapore|montepuez-mine|emeralds|manufacturing-industry-term|manufacturing-efficiencies|rubies|ruby-mining|sean-gilbertson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gemfields’ latest auction nets $71.8m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gemfields’ latest auction nets $71.8m

11th June 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JSE-listed Pallinghurst Resources’ Gemfields subsidiary sold about 95% of its lots on offer at an auction of rough rubies held in Singapore last week.

The auction yielded an all-time auction record for the company, generating $71.8-million in revenues with the rubies sold at an average realised price of $122/ct.

Advertisement

The tenth auction of rough rubies from Gemfields’ 75%-owned Montepuez mine, in Mozambique, saw 51 companies placing bids, as the auction offered high, medium and commercial grade rough rubies exclusively in untreated form.

The consistency of supply and the reliability of Gemfields’ grading system continues to be well received by buyers given that it reduces risk, improves manufacturing efficiencies and aids their ability to meet demand for larger orders, Pallinghurst said on Monday.

Advertisement

Pallinghurst further added that the auction results, which saw 82 of the 86 lots on offer being sold, provided a high level of comfort in respect of Gemfields’ understanding of the current market demand profile, which was further supported by customer feedback received during the auction.

“The health of market demand for Mozambican rubies mined by Montepuez Ruby Mining and marketed by Gemfields is amply demonstrated by these record-breaking auction results. We thank our customers for their support and assure them, in turn, of our support in marketing and promoting Mozambican rubies and Zambian emeralds,” Pallinghurst and Gemfields CEO Sean Gilbertson commented.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.195 0.873s - 257pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close