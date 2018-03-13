Gem sells 910 ct Lesotho Legend for $40m

http://www.miningweekly.com
Photo by Gem Diamonds
The Lesotho Legend

13th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The “exceptional quality” 910 ct D-colour Type IIa diamond recovered from LSE-listed Gem Diamonds’ Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, in January, achieved a price of $40-million on tender in Antwerp, on Monday. 

Reflecting its significance, the diamond, which is the fifth-largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered, has been named the Lesotho Legend.  

"We are delighted with the outcome of the sale of this iconic diamond, which demonstrates the exceptional quality of the Lesotho Legend itself, as well as reaffirming the unique quality of the Letšeng diamond production,” Gem CEO Clifford Elphick noted.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

