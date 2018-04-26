http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.06 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 12.42 Change: 0.01
Au 1318.30 $/oz Change: -5.63
Pt 908.50 $/oz Change: -14.62
 
Home / Sector News / Diamonds← Back
Johannesburg|Botswana|Business|Contractor|Diamond S|Diamonds|Flow|Gem Diamond|Gem Diamonds|Mining|Pipe|Underground|Botswana|Lesotho|Ghaghoo Mine|Letšeng Mine|Flow|Maintenance|Mining|Satellite Pipe|Clifford Elphick|Pipe
|Botswana|Business|Contractor|Diamonds|Flow|Mining|Pipe|Underground|||Flow|Maintenance|||Pipe
johannesburg|botswana|business|contractor|diamond-s|diamonds|flow-company|gem-diamond|gem-diamonds|mining|pipe-company|underground|botswana-country|lesotho|ghaghoo-mine|leteng-mine|flow-industry-term|maintenance|mining-industry-term|satellite-pipe|clifford-elphick|pipe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gem lifts Q1 production, sales

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gem lifts Q1 production, sales

26th April 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE-listed Gem Diamonds’ carat recoveries increased by 32% year-on-year to 33 526 ct for the three months ended March 31, compared with the 25 479 ct recovered in the first quarter of 2017.

Carat recoveries also rose by 10% on the 30 560 ct recovered in the December 2017 quarter.

Advertisement

Gem sold 32 412 ct in the March quarter, a 38% year-on-year increase and a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase.

Prices improved by 98% year-on-year to $3 276/ct, which was also 48% higher than the average price of $2 217/ct achieved in the December quarter.

Advertisement

“This is owing to the the improvement in the frequency of large diamond recoveries during the period, with seven diamonds greater than 100 ct recovered in the quarter,” CEO Clifford Elphick said in a statement on Thursday.

Gem Diamond’s 70% owned Lesotho-based Letšeng mine treated 1.3-million tonnes of ore during the quarter, 59% of which was sourced from the main pipe, and 41% from the satellite pipe.

The balance of the ore was treated through the alluvial ventures contractor plant, of which 66% was sourced from the main pipe and 34% from low-grade stockpiles.

The company, meanwhile, said its four-year business transformation target of $100-million remained on track.

Initiatives implemented to date will contribute about $27-million to the four-year target, and comprise $23-million of cumulative recurring benefit and $4-million of one-off savings. 

The company also noted that a formal sales process has started for its 100%-owned Ghaghoo mine, in Botswana, which is on care and maintenance.

During the period, the Lesotho government announced its intention to renew Gem’s Letšeng mining lease until 2034. The mining lease may be further extended if necessary in relation to any underground development of the mine thereafter.

At the end of the quarter, the group had a net cash position of $48.1-million, a
$46.7-million improvement on the previous quarter’s net cash position of $1.4-million.  

Letšeng paid dividends of $16.2-million, which resulted in a net cash flow of $10.2-million to Gem and a cash outflow from the group as a result of withholding taxes of $1.1-million, as well as payment of the government of Lesotho's share of dividend of $4.9-million.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.68 1.36s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close