Gem discovers 910 ct diamond

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE-listed Gem Diamonds has recovered a 910 ct, D colour Type IIa diamond from its Lesotho-based Letšeng mine.

The diamond, the largest recovered from the mine, is believed to be the fifth-largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered.

“This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letšeng mine. This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders,” CEO Clifford Elphick said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, Gem announced that it had discovered two large diamonds – a 117 ct and a 110 ct stone – at Letšeng.