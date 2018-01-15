http://www.miningweekly.com
Johannesburg|Diamonds|Gem Diamonds|Lesotho|Lesotho-based Letšeng Mine|Letšeng Mine|Clifford Elphick
|Diamonds||||
johannesburg|diamonds|gem-diamonds|lesotho|lesotho-based-leteng-mine|leteng-mine|clifford-elphick
Gem discovers 910 ct diamond

Clifford Elphick

15th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE-listed Gem Diamonds has recovered a 910 ct, D colour Type IIa diamond from its Lesotho-based Letšeng mine.

The diamond, the largest recovered from the mine, is believed to be the fifth-largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered.

“This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letšeng mine. This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders,” CEO Clifford Elphick said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, Gem announced that it had discovered two large diamonds – a 117 ct and a 110 ct stone – at Letšeng.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

