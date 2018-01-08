Gem Diamonds recovers two large diamonds at Letšeng

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE-listed Gem Diamonds has recovered two large high-quality D-colour, type IIa diamonds from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
The recovered diamonds include a 117 ct and a 110 ct diamond.
Letšeng is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.
