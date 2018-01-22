Gem Diamonds makes fourth 100-ct-plus discovery at Letšeng this year

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE-listed Gem Diamonds on Monday reported that it has the recovered a 149 ct, D-colour Type IIa diamond, with excellent shape, from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.



This is the fourth high-quality diamond of over 100 ct recovered so far this year, and follows closely upon the recovery of the exceptional 910 ct diamond on January 15.

Letšeng is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

Advertisement





To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here