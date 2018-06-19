Gem declares $18.3m in payments to Lesotho, Botswana governments

Gem Diamonds paid just over $18.3-million to the governments of Lesotho and Botswana for extractive activities completed in the financial year ended December 31, 2017.

Of this amount, about $18.1-million was paid to the government of Lesotho, with the balance of $230 000 paid to the Botswana government.

The payment to Lesotho included taxes of about $229 000 and $17.8-million in royalties.

The $230 000 payment to Botswana comprised only royalties.