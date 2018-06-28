http://www.miningweekly.com
Gem appoints interim technical adviser as deputy CEO resigns

Gem appoints interim technical adviser as deputy CEO resigns

28th June 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

LSE-listed Gem Diamonds deputy CEO Johnny Velloza intends to leave the company as an executive on September 15.

A search for his successor is under way, but in the interim, Gavin Beevers will join the company as technical adviser from July 1, during the handover period and beyond.

“We are sorry to see Johnny leave our company as an executive but look forward to his ongoing contribution as a board member in the future. We are most grateful to him for his key role in the transformation process which the company will continue to pursue, to generate further strong returns to our shareholders,” Gem CEO Clifford Elphick commented on Thursday.

Velloza added that the company’s very significant turnaround process has seen enormous progress, and that it is on track to deliver on the targets as the company had outlined.

“I look forward to continuing to support the company as a nonexecutive director. A tremendous opportunity has presented itself with additional scope for personal growth which I have chosen to accept”.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

