http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1299.40 $/oz Change: -3.77
Pt 903.00 $/oz Change: -1.86
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gecamines says Glencore deal to yield billions for Congo State

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gecamines says Glencore deal to yield billions for Congo State

15th June 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KINSHASA – A settlement between a Glencore unit and Democratic Republic of Congo’s State-owned Gecamines will contribute-billions of dollars of revenue to the government over the next decade, an official said.

Glencore reached a deal with Gecamines on Tuesday to end a legal dispute over Kamoto Copper, which is set to become Congo’s largest copper and cobalt mine. Gecamines had sought to shut down KCC after claiming Glencore failed to address a capital shortfall at the subsidiary.

Advertisement

“We think that by the end of this year the company will be able for the first time to pay profit tax and distribute dividends to its shareholders,” Gecamines president Albert Yuma said at a conference in Lubumbashi in southeastern Congo on Thursday. “In the decade to come, the profit taxes expected by the Congolese state should climb to $3.5-billion. And the expected dividends for Gecamines will exceed $2-billion.”

KCC’s total debt stood at $9.2-billion at the end of December, leading to a $4.2-billion shortfall in working capital that Glencore and Katanga were required by Congolese law to resolve. KCC is owned by Katanga Mining Ltd. and Gecamines, which hold 75% and 25% respectively. Glencore controls 86% of Katanga.

Advertisement

DEBT-TO-EQUITY
The debt levels mean the state-owned miner has never received dividends from the project and was unlikely to collect a share of profits even as Katanga ramped up production. Gecamines does not contribute to financing the company’s operations.

The agreement struck between the two companies involves a $5.6-billion debt-to-equity swap for Katanga Mining, effectively reducing KCC’s debt load. The deal also involves a one-time payment of $150-million to Gecamines and waiver of some mining rights, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“After discussions, our partners have accepted to recapitalize the company,” Yuma said.

The Gecamines boss has repeatedly claimed joint ventures with foreign investors are too generous to companies such as Glencore, China Molybdenum and MMG, saying existing arrangements provided a bad deal for the Treasury and the state miner.

“We wished to engage the re-evaluation of all our partnerships to create conditions of exploitation that are actually profitable for all: the foreign investors, Gecamines and the Congolese state,” Yuma said. “We have started with the most important among them,” he said, referring to KCC.

Gecamines will now initiate discussions with other partners, Yuma said, adding that companies “are seriously mistaken” if they think they can continue to operate unchanged joint ventures.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.175 0.853s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close