http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.70 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.93 Change: -0.01
Au 1304.13 $/oz Change: 0.95
Pt 905.85 $/oz Change: 15.90
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gantsho to retire as Sasol chair

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gantsho to retire as Sasol chair

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

11th April 2019

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Sasol chairperson Dr Mandla Gantsho has informed the board that he will retire with effect from the close of the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on November 22, the energy and chemicals company said on Thursday. 

Gantsho has served as a member of the board of directors of Sasol for 16 years and served as chairperson for the past five years. 

Advertisement

Johnson Njeke, director and member of the audit committee, said Gantsho has led Sasol through up and down global and local economic cycles as well as the execution of large capital projects that have faced challenges.

"He enabled the board to adopt decisive positions in the identification of strategic options to ensure the company remains resilient and well positioned for growth in the near- to long-term future. 

Advertisement

"Mandla will leave behind a company that is well-positioned to deliver shareholder value against its targets after the commissioning of the last of the downstream chemical units of the Lake Charles Chemicals Project in January 2020."

Sasol said that retired executive Sipho Nkosi would join the board next month on 1 May 2019 as independent non-executive director and chairman designate to succeed Gantsho at the conclusion of the AGM on 22 November 2019. 

Nkosi brings over 36 years’ experience in the South African resources industry, with his last role prior to retirement being the CEO of Exxaro Resources from 2006 to 2016. 

In addition, Njeke has indicated that he would retire as a director of Sasol with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. 

Sasol said it would make an announcement regarding the appointment of a new lead independent director, as well as other appointments to board committees, at the appropriate time.

Edited by: African News Agency

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.183 0.769s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close