Article Enquiry

Galileo starts Norseman drilling four weeks after listing

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
3rd July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Newly listed Galileo Mining on Tuesday reported that drilling was under way at the Norseman cobalt project, in Australia, with two rigs currently on site.

A diamond drill rig is focused on drilling within the known resource mineralisation to provide high-quality core sample for metallurgical testwork. A second reverse circulation (RC) drilling rig is on site targeting new areas prospective for additional cobalt mineralisation.

Galileo MD Brad Underwood said the company’s ability to get on the ground within four weeks of listing on the ASX was a good result and that its shareholders could expect to see drill assays flow through to the market from next month.

Technical director Noel O’Brien commented the initial diamond drilling programme would provide Galileo with a large amount of quality samples – up to two tonnes – to use for metallurgical testwork.

The 5 000 m programme of RC drilling has started with up to 15 000 m to be completed on a campaign basis over the coming months.

Results from exploration drilling at Norseman are expected to be received from early August, with weekly sample dispatch ensuring a steady stream of assays. Further drilling will be undertaken as results dictate, with a second round of RC drilling scheduled for August.

The Mark Creasy-backed cobalt/nickel hopeful listed on the ASX at the end of May.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

