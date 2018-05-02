Galileo continues discussions with MPP

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Galileo Resources has reported that negotiations with an undisclosed major phosphate/fertiliser producer (MPP) are continuing positively.

The company is talks with the MPP to finalise a definitive agreement to supply, for up to 15 years, raw phosphate rock in the form of flotation concentrate from the Glenover phosphate project, in Limpopo.

“The environmental-impact assessment/environmental management plan for the project is on schedule for submission to the Department of Mineral Resources on May 26. I am pleased to say that we continue to meet all the criteria to facilitate our aim to start production from the project,” CEO Colin Bird said in a statement this week.



